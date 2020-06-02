Jeremy J. O’Leary, 37, of Norfolk

Jeremy is survived by his two daughters, Audrey Grace and Juliana Rose O’Leary, Murrells Inlet SC; his companion Rachael Shyne, SC; his father, Gerald Donnelly and Bonnie Peck, Norwood; his mother, Nancy Laramay-O’Leary, Louisville and his three sisters, Heather and Ervin Caballes, Denver, CO; Sara Perry, Chase Mills; Lisa O’Leary-Tessier and Joshua, Ft Wayne, IN; as well as several nieces and nephews. Jeremy was pre-deceased by his brother, Jason O’Leary in 2016.