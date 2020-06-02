5 killed in early morning crash in Calcium

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Five people are dead following a crash in Calcium.
It happened shortly after 3 a.m. on Route 11 near Lake’s Trailer Park.
The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said a southbound Chevrolet Malibu failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree and billboard before coming to rest.
All 5 people in the car died at the scene, officials said.
The preliminary investigation indicates that speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
No names have been released pending notification of next of kin.
Autopsies have been scheduled for later Tuesday afternoon and Wednesday.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the New York State Police, Calcium Fire Department, North Pole Fire Department, Guilfoyle Ambulance Service, Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office and Cleveland Medical Services Transport.
