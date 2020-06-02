A little rain in the morning, more in the afternoon

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rain is on the way Tuesday.
The day started in the 40s and 50s and temperatures should reach the mid-60s.
Some places could see a little sun before showers start. They’ll be hit or miss in the morning and more widespread and scattered in the afternoon.
Spotty showers continue overnight and could linger Wednesday morning.
Wednesday should be mostly dry and cloudy with highs around 70. Thursday will be mostly sunny and in the mid-70s.
It will be mostly sunny with a small chance of showers on Friday. Highs will be around 80.
There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will be in the upper 60s.
Sunday will be sunny and 65.
Monday will be mostly sunny and in the upper 60s.
