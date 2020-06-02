Mel’s Sports History: Jeff Britton

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Jeff Britton has coached Watertown High School basketball for 19 years.
He has decided to end his tenure at that position. That’s bad news for Watertown, but he wants to follow his kids’ athletic careers as they grow up.
Long before becoming the coach at Watertown, he was a sharpshooter at Carthage.
In this history lesson, Britton’s outside shooting is on display in 1997 as Carthage took on Indian River in a Frontier League playoff game.
