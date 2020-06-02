Peaceful protests continue in north country over George Floyd death

POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Hundreds marched against racism and police brutality in Potsdam Monday night.
Chants of “I can’t breathe,” the last words of George Floyd, rang out. It was the second demonstration in three days in Potsdam.
They were sparked by outrage over videos of Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police last week.
The event was the largest of the three held so far in Potsdam and the largest in the area. Organizer Jennifer Baxtron recalled watching the video of Floyd’s arrest.
"I cried, I cried. That could have been one of my children,” she said. “That was somebody's child. Even though he was a grown man he still had a mama and a family.”
Organizers say they are planning another march for next Sunday in Potsdam.
Protestors in Massena could also be heard chanting “I can’t breathe” Monday.
Monday’s rallies continue a trend of peaceful protests in the north country.
