Richard H. Audette, 64, of Hudson Falls

Richard, the son of the late Richard and Francoise Audette was born in Paterson, NJ on August 7, 1955. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls with a Regents’ Diploma and from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Forestry and Business. While at Syracuse he maintained a full class schedule and worked full time as a Security Guard. Richard was a consulting forester and held many positions during his 26 years with Price Chopper.