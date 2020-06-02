MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Richard H. Audette, 64, of Hudson Falls, and recently the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing passed away on June 2, 2020.
Richard, the son of the late Richard and Francoise Audette was born in Paterson, NJ on August 7, 1955. He graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in Glens Falls with a Regents’ Diploma and from Syracuse University with a B.S. in Forestry and Business. While at Syracuse he maintained a full class schedule and worked full time as a Security Guard. Richard was a consulting forester and held many positions during his 26 years with Price Chopper.
Richard leaves behind his two sisters Aimee (Gary) Fay and Andrea (Glen) Richard. He was loved by his nieces, Melissa (Chris) Vergani and Laura Fay, and his nephews Alex Richard and Nolan (Kelly) Richard. He was a doting great uncle to Matt and Joe Vergani and Allen Richard. He leaves behind his feline companions Hercule and Carla, who gave him many hours of companionship.
Richard loved watching baseball and played football in High School. He was a devoted Boy Scout and achieved both Eagle Scout and Order of the Arrow status. At college, Dick was a member of the Syracuse University Rowing Team. Richard was a born naturalist enjoying his time in the woods, and was familiar with and fished in many New York trout streams.
The family wishes to thank the medical staff and personnel of the 2nd Floor at Canton- Potsdam Hospital and the Center for Cancer Care in Potsdam. The excellent care he received at the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Home was so appreciated. Our gratitude extends to his neighbor, Mrs. Tina Rivers, for her friendship and steadfast care of Richard’s cats.
Richard’s arrangements are under the direction of the LaRue & Pitcher Funeral Home in Ogdensburg, NY. Richard will be cremated, there are no services planned.
If you wish to honor Dick’s memory we ask that you donate to the Esterville Animal Shelter 100 Russell Road Greenfield Center, NY 12833.
