Roger M. Despaw, 60, of Colton

Roger is survived by a son, Jason Despaw, Potsdam; a daughter Rebecca Despaw, Norfolk; his two beloved grandchildren, Eva and Dustin; his three brothers, Dwight and Andrea Despaw, Syracuse; Steve and Amy Brothers, Massena and John and Pauline Brothers, Rome; his three sisters, Kathleen and Robert Christy, Pierrepont; Sally and Dave Harr, Oswego and Mary and Steve Sunkle, Ohio as well as several nieces and nephews.