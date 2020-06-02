Salmon Run owners ask state to allow malls to open

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Owners of the Salmon Run Mall in Watertown say they hope the state reconsiders its decision to not allow shopping malls to open under phase two.
In a release, the Pyramid Management Group said that they, their tenants, and their tenants’ employees “were anticipating the scheduled Phase Two reopening on Friday as a way to get back to work and begin supporting their families and our local economies.”
Many other retailers were allowed to open Friday under phase two of the state’s reopening plan, but malls were excluded under state guidelines.
Mall stores with an external entrance could open, but not inside stores.
Pyramid officials called excluding malls a “surprising decision.”
They argue that their malls’ open spaces are good for social distancing and that the protocols they have in place meet or exceed state and national health guidelines.
