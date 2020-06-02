Stella F. Mahon, 93, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Stella F. Mahon, 93, formerly of Curtis Apts and widow of Eugene Mahon, passed away Tuesday morning on June 2nd, 2020 at the Samaritan Summit Village where she has resided since its opening.
The funeral for Stella will be 12 noon Friday, June 5th at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home with Rev. John Demo officiating. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery. Friends adhering to facial covering requirements may call on Friday from 10 am – 12 noon prior to the funeral service.
She is survived by two sons and their wives, Ronald and Barb Mahon, Wisconsin, Donald and Michele Mahon, Brownville; grandchildren Ashley, Alisa, Crystal, Scott, April Rubyor; great grandchildren Shane and Nicole; great great grandchild, Marlee.
Stella was born March 17, 1927 in Rome, NY, a daughter to Mr. and Mrs. John Andrewski. She graduated from Rome Free Academy. She married Eugene Mahon, July 17, 1949. Mr. Mahon passed away May 2nd, 1990.
Mrs. Mahon worked at the Rome Air Force Base as a clerk. She later worked for the Carriage House Restaurant and Hotel and for Car Freshner at its original location on Stone St., Watertown.
Stella was of the catholic faith and a communicant of Holy Family Church. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.