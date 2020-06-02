Tomorrow’s Health: electronic records, thyroid problems & kids’ cholesterol

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - New research suggests more needs to be done to improve the performance of electronic health records in hospitals.
A study in JAMA Network estimates the computerized systems failed to pick up one in three potentially harmful drug interactions and other medication errors.
Thyroid problems & pregnancy
Pregnant women may be over diagnosed and over treated for thyroid problems.
Canadian researchers say guidelines are needed to help doctors better decide whether it's necessary for pregnant patients to have thyroid stimulating hormone testing.
Kids’ cholesterol
Individual and family-based plans for physical activity and diet could improve children's cholesterol.
A study in the European Journal of Nutrition finds families who took part in the plan had kids with lower LDL or so- called bad cholesterol during a two-year follow-up.
