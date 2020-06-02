Watertown protestors demand to see report on former city manager Finn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Protesters gathered outside Watertown city hall Monday in support of suspended Parks and Recreation Superintendent Erin Gardner.
Dozens of them held up signs for city council members to see. The signs call for transparency.
The city and Gardner are at odds over a hostile work environment complaint filed last year by Gardner against former city manager Rick Finn.
After reading an investigation report conducted by a third party, council members determined Finn did not create a hostile work environment, but Gardner says the portion of the report she was given to read contradicts that determination.
Now people want to see the report for themselves.
“The truth has to be in there and that’s all we are looking for,” said Linda Gaffney, who’s Gardner’s mother. “I hope it clears my daughter’s name.
“There should be nothing to hide,” Shannon New said. “Publish the investigation for people to read and make their own decisions.”
Last week Gardner was suspended without pay for misconduct and insubordination.
The city claims Gardner went outside the chain of the command and talked about the case with members of city council and the media.
But protestors say it's the city's way of getting back at her.
“It seems like it’s a case of retaliation,” New said.
“This is ridiculous, this is so unfair,” Dawn Marie Grant said. “Shame on them – what if it was their daughter, sister, or mother?”
There were other Watertown residents at the protest who declined to go on camera because they say they work for the county or the city and were afraid of losing their jobs.
Mayor Jeff Smith did speak with protestors on his way into city hall for a city council meeting.
“She is entitled to a public hearing if she wants one,” Smith said. “She just has to ask for it.”
Smith said the report is a personnel matter and personnel matters are not discussed.
