Army targets COVID-19 vaccine by end of year, human testing in summer

FORT DETRICK, MD (WWNY) - The Army is aiming for a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year.
The Department of Defense reports more than 700 Army scientists, researchers and staff at the U.S. Army Medical Research Institute of Infectious Diseases at Fort Detrick, Maryland have been working day and night to develop medical countermeasures against COVID-19.
With the progress they’ve made, the government says human testing could begin late this summer and a vaccine could exist by the end of the year, with a widespread distribution of that vaccine next year.
