Attorney discusses executive orders and the law

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Whether it be President Trump or Governor Cuomo, leaders are coming under fire over their use of executive orders. Many wonder if the orders are actually legal or enforceable.
Danielle Katz, an attorney with the law firm of Barclay Damon, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Wednesday to talk about executive orders and the law.
She said the state legislature gave the governor the power under New York Executive Law 29a, which allows the Cuomo to suspend any law that, if complied with, would hinder or prevent any action necessary to cope with a disaster, including a disease outbreak.
Katz also discussed the consequences for violating an executive order as well as challenging an executive order.
Watch her interview with anchor Diane Rutherford above.
