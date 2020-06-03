Brian D. Stone, 56, of Clayton

CLAYTON, N.Y. (WWNY) - Mr. Brian D. Stone, 56, of Bald Rock Road, died Sunday, May 31st, at his residence.
There will be no calling hours or public service. A burial will be in the Depauville Cemetery. Arrangements are with the T.R. Jetty Funeral Home in Clayton.
Brian was born August 27th, 1963, in Jamestown, N.Y., the son of Kenneth and Susan Stone. He graduated from Jamestown Schools.
On July 3rd, 1993, Brian married the former Kathy Houghton. She passed away July 9th, 2011, at age 49.
He worked for a time at Ethan Allen Furniture, also Jefferson Concrete Corp. in Watertown, and later for Brandon Jones Construction in Clayton until becoming disabled.
Brian enjoyed gardening, his grandchildren, and relaxing with a few drinks.
Surviving besides his mother Mrs. Susan Thomas of Texas are three children, one daughter, Lyndsey Podkowka of Watertown, two sons, Dean of Rochester, and Joshua of Port Leyden; five grandchildren; two brothers; two sisters; nieces and nephews.
Donations can be made in his name to the Jefferson Country SPCA, 25056 Water Street, Watertown, N.Y. 13624.
Condolences can be made at trjetty.com
