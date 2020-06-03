Can-Am Speedway goes pay-per-view

LAFARGEVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - Local sports are almost non-existent at this point, although one local race track is getting ready to change that.
The Can-Am Speedway in LaFargeville is getting ready for a live pay-per-view event Friday night.
The stands will be empty, but a full night of racing is planned in the four divisions the track has to offer.
Track owner Tyler Bartlett gives the full rundown in the video, including the season outlook for go-karts. They race on Saturday.
You can find out how to watch Friday night’s pay-per-view on the speedway’s Facebook page.
