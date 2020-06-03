Crafters return to Watertown’s farmers market

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Farm and Craft Market just wasn't the same without the crafts! But, week two of the market on Wednesday added the craft vendors back in the mix.
Edward Orr spent the majority of his quarentine making leather crafts to sell at the farmers market.
"It takes all day just to make one of those wallets and everyday I was working on one of them wallets," he said.
Originally, COVID-19 restrictions prevented Orr and other craft vendors from selling at Watertown's Farm and Craft Market.
"When I first heard that there wasn't gonna be any crafters, I had made all this work over the wintertime and I was kinda flustered. Then I heard crafters are allowed back and I was real glad," he said.
As shutdown restrictions eased, the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce came up with new safety guidelines to allow crafters back in the market for week two.
"I was very excited. I couldn't wait to come back even having to wear the masks. I wear this shield and it's a little cumbersome but it's worth it," said Keith Young, Keith Young Knives and Engraving owner.
Having craft vendors back isn't just good for the sellers, it's also good for the market as a whole.
"The more vendors that you have in an area, the more apt you are to get people to stop in to look at the items and stuff like that. If people see one or two tents, they might not bother to stop in. But if you have a lot of them, they'll stop for more variety," said Young.
Farm and Craft Market representatives say the turnout has been good and it seems people have been itching to get out and shop.
"It's been really nice, a steady flow of traffic coming through the market, and I think as downtown continues to open up and our businesses open up, you'll see more people coming through to do their shopping," said Kylie Peck, Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce president.
Just remember to do it safely.
