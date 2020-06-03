Cuomo wonders why Esper sent troops to DC if he doesn’t think they should be used

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gov. Andrew Cuomo agrees with Defense Secretary Mark Esper that active-duty military should not be used against protestors.
“I don’t think you should use active military for political purposes,” he said. “I don’t believe it’s constitutional.”
The governor was responding to a question during a press briefing about reports that the Department of Defense sent Fort Drum soldiers to the Washington, D.C. area.
Esper said at the Pentagon Wednesday morning that he opposes using the Insurrection Act to stop violent protests, as President Donald Trump has threatened.
That made the governor wonder, “how can the secretary of defense say that and then do it?”
Cuomo said it sounds as if Esper admitted to doing something wrong.
“If you don’t believe it’s right, why did you do it?”
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.