Da’Mon J. Scott, 21, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Da’Mon J. Scott, 21, of 240 East Main St., Watertown, passed away June 2, 2020 following a tragic car accident in Calcium, NY.
He was born on December 2, 1998 in Watertown, NY, son of Yaphet Wallace and Kenyatta Scott.
Da’Mon graduated from Watertown High School in 2016. He loved playing basketball and was a member of the JV and Varsity Basketball teams at WHS. Following high school he worked various jobs in the local area. He was passionate about music and wanted to pursue a career in the music industry.
He loved “his family over everything“ , he was humble, respectful, generous and an all around great kid.
Among his survivors are his beloved mother Kenyatta Scott, Watertown, four siblings, Ta’Shaun Wallace, Jaquan Allen, and Niasia Allen , Watertown, Alexis Wallace, NC, maternal grandmother, Earlene Cunningham, NC, maternal grandfather, Ted Scott, Louisiana, paternal grandmother, Daryl Wallace, NC, his dog, Nova, several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his father Yaphet Wallace.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. Calling hours will be held 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, June 8th at the funeral home. On behalf of the family please wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com
