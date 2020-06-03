Eric J. “EB” Bonner, 51, of Edwards

EDWARDS, N.Y. (WWNY) - Eric J. “EB” Bonner, 51, of River Road, Edwards, died peacefully in the company of his loving family on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg after a courageous fight with cancer. An obituary will appear as soon as available. Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services has been entrusted with Eric’s care and arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.lawrencefuneralhome.org