Father, son accused of using baseball bat to threaten, smash windows

TOWN OF LISBON, N.Y. (WWNY) - State police have arrested a father and son for allegedly threatening someone with a baseball bat then using it to smash the windows of that person’s cars.
Troopers were called to a home on Sport Club Road in the St. Lawrence County town of Lisbon on Tuesday at noon for a report of a dispute.
According to police, 55 year old Leo Compo Jr., and his son, 31 year old Jordan Compo, both of Lisbon, threatened the victim with a baseball bat then used it to smash the windows of the victim’s cars.
Leo Compo also allegedly displayed his genitals in a lewd manner.
Police said all of this occurred in the presence of the victim’s two children.
Leo Compo was charged with one count of public lewdness and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.
Jordan Compo was charged with two counts of third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree menacing, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
They were arraigned in Clifton Town Court and released under the supervision of probation. They were ordered to reappear in Lisbon Court at a later date.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.