Fort Drum soldiers deployed to DC region could be coming home

The active-duty unit that will be last to remain on alert is the Army's 3rd Infantry Regiment, which is normally most visible as the soldiers who stand at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The troops, known as the Old Guard, are based close to D.C. at Fort Myer, Virginia, and have been on 30-minute alert status. So, they would continue to be prepared to respond to any emergency in the region within a half hour for as long as needed.