Gary J. Craig, 69, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Gary J. Craig, Watertown passed away May 29, 2020 at his home. He was 69 years old.
Gary was born in Watertown, NY the son to James and Rosemary Weal Craig.
He is survived by his daughter, Christine Munger, Watertown; 2 sisters, Linda (Brenda) Simpson, Brenda Suderland, 5 grandchildren, Hunter, Patrick, Brooke, Peyton, Haylee, 1 great-grandchild, Brayden Endres and several nieces and nephews. Gary is also survived by Pamela Craig whom he was formerly married to and remained friends, his best friend Dave Eggelston and his dog Duffy.
Gary was predeceased by his parents and a son, Gary C. Craig.
He enjoyed collecting watches, guns and going antiquing.
Per his wishes there will be no services. Online condolences may be made at www.reedbenoit.com
