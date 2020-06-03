Governor: despite distractions & progress against the disease, COVID-19 still a threat

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - In the midst of recent civil unrest and despite the progress the state has made against the coronavirus, COVID-19 is still a threat.
At his coronavirus briefings – including Wednesday’s – Gov. Andrew Cuomo has called the pandemic “the greatest challenge this state has ever faced.”
“This was the beast that we didn’t know if we could beat, but so far we’ve beaten it.”
Now, he said, the battle against the disease is going better in New York than it ever has.
“We have the lowest number of hospitalizations ever, and we have the lowest death toll ever,” he said.
That death toll was 49 on Tuesday, down from 58 the day before.
The governor also reminded the thousands of people protesting across the state against racism and police brutality that the coronavirus is still out there.
“If you’re going to protest, protest intelligently,” he said.
The governor noted that overall Tuesday night’s protests were more peaceful than on previous nights.
He credited both police and protestors for the improvement.
In New York City, the site earlier in the week of the state’s most violent protests, “the results last night were much, much different than the night before.”
The governor also asked protestors to honor the city’s curfew so that police could better deal with those who are looting and stealing.
The city had an 11 p.m. curfew Monday night and an 8 p.m. curfew Tuesday.
