John J. DeFranco, 59, of Watertown

He is the son of Joseph N. and Rose Marra DeFranco. John graduated from Immaculate Heart Central High School. After graduation he attended Hobart College in Geneve, NY, where he became active in communications. He eventually became a radio announcer involved with the managerial operations of the college radio station WEOS-FW. After two years he transferred to SUNY Oneonta where he continued his involvement in communications by becoming a columnist for the college newspaper, Oneonta State Times. He graduated in 1983with a B.A. in Psychology. John continued on with his education, earning a M.Ed. on Counseling and Human Development from St. Lawrence University, NY in 1988.