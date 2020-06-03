Local restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining on Thursday

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country restaurants can reopen for outdoor dining beginning Thursday.
Governor Andrew Cuomo made the announcement Wednesday.
Outdoor tables must be spaced 6 feet apart, all staff must wear face coverings and customers must also wear face coverings when not seated, he said.
Outdoor dining at restaurants is allowed in the 7 regions which have already entered Phase 2 of the state’s reopening of the economy- the Capital Region, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, the Mohawk Valley, the North Country, the Southern Tier and Western New York.
