Memorial set up at scene of crash that killed 5 people

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial is in place at the scene of a crash that killed 5 people in Calcium.
Candles were lit. Baloons, flowers, stuffed animals and other items were placed at the scene.
On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported a southbound Chevrolet Malibu failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree and billboard before coming to rest.
Police were on scene most of the day Tuesday.
The 5 victims were all pronounced dead at the scene. The names have yet to be released.
