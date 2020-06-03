Memorial set up at scene of crash that killed 5 people

A memorial is in place at the scene of a crash that killed 5 people in Calcium. (Source: WWNY)
June 3, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT - Updated June 3 at 12:27 PM

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - A memorial is in place at the scene of a crash that killed 5 people in Calcium.

Candles were lit. Baloons, flowers, stuffed animals and other items were placed at the scene.

On Tuesday, the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office reported a southbound Chevrolet Malibu failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and struck a tree and billboard before coming to rest.

Police were on scene most of the day Tuesday.

The 5 victims were all pronounced dead at the scene. The names have yet to be released.

