Open Mic Night at Clayton Opera House

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -
Last week’s digital Open Mic Night was a great success! Thanks to everyone who tuned in! If you missed out last week, don’t worry! You can join us this Thursday (6/4) at 7:00 pm! Just follow the zoom link below to be a part of this fun and creative event. Remember, you don’t have to perform, you can follow the link if you’d just like to watch some really great talent!
Register for the open mic by following this link—-> https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87299069362?pwd=am40eGNaL3MvNGoyZXgwQzFOZEFEQT09
