Rain early & late, but dry in between

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - We could have some rain in the morning and late in the afternoon, but it should be dry in between.
Passing showers are possible between 9 and 11 a.m. and again after around 4 p.m.
It will be mostly cloudy with highs around 70.
Showers will continue into the evening and taper off overnight.
Skies will clear and Thursday will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-70s.
Friday will also be mostly sunny. Highs will be in the low 80s.
There’s a small chance of rain on Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will be in the low 70s.
It will be mostly sunny and 65 on Sunday, sunny and 70 on Monday, and mostly sunny and 75 on Tuesday.
