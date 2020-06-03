Timothy E. Pomerville, 54, of Castorland

CASTORLAND, N.Y. (WWNY) - Timothy E. Pomerville died early Tuesday morning, June 2, 2020 at his home in Karcher Estates.
Tim was born on September 28, 1965 in Watertown, the son of Eugene F. and Jean M. (Bush) Pomerville. He graduated from Beaver River Central School in 1983.
He is survived by his father Eugene “Gene” and step-mother Pat Pomerville of Lowville; his brothers and sisters, Phillip (Jennifer) Pomerville of Vermont; Lisa (Brian) Pomerville of Massachusetts; Theresa Widrick of Lowville; Joanne (Tom) Fernandes of Vermont; Daniel Pomerville of New Hampshire; Christina (Jason) Scottsmith of Vermont; Vincent Porreca of Vermont; his nieces and nephews, Erica and Lawrence Widrick, Sean and Corey Fernandes, Kayla and Justin Pomerville and Jeanna Scottsmith; several great nieces and nephews.
Tim is predeceased by his mother, Jean M. Porreca, his maternal grandparents, Richard and Margaret Bush, paternal grandparents, Noel and Emma Pomerville, his nephew, Christopher Scottsmith.
A graveside service will be held at Old Glendale Cemetery on Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor of St. Peter’s Catholic Church officiating. www.sundquistfh.com
