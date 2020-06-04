Britton steps down after 19 years as Watertown boys’ basketball coach

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - When the 2020-21 boys’ high school basketball season gets underway, a fixture on the sidelines for Watertown will be missing after almost two decades.
After 19 seasons of coaching the Watertown boys’ basketball team, Jeff Britton has decided to step down from his position.
Britton says stepping away from the sidelines will give him more time to follow his daughter's budding basketball career and allow him to attend more of her school events.
Britton says a few things stand out from his time with the Cyclones.
“You know, going, playing at Manley in the finals there years ago, 2004-2005, I think -- that was a ton of fun,” he said, “but just some of the relationships, you know, with guys like Rashaun Hunter, Terrance Lemon -- go way back, you know, Josh Woodward coaching right now at JCC -- those are the things that stick out.”
Britton had an outstanding career at Carthage playing for the Comets and says being head coach for his alma mater’s biggest rival was an easy transition.
“Being at Watertown for so long, you know, I’m bleeding purple that’s for sure,” he said. “It was always fun going to Carthage, you know, the relationships that I built there in high school a lot of the people are still hanging around the program there like Sam Millich was at the table -- I still keep in contact with coach Metcalf, you know those relationships will never go away whether you’re actually coaching, you’re on the floor playing or not, those are always going to be there.”
Britton says while he won’t be coaching the Cyclones, he will still be on the sidelines next season guiding his daughter’s basketball team.
“I’m 100 percent going to coach next year, my daughter’s going to be in sixth grade and I coached her fifth and sixth grade team this year and I’m looking forward to doing that again next year, but coming back to the high school level, never say never,” he said. “Once my kids are out of school you never know what turns up, even if it’s a modified opening or JV or anything else."
Britton, a class act both on and off the basketball court. His will be tough shoes to fill on the sidelines at Watertown High.
