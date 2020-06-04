Carthage Chamber of Commerce head is stepping down

CARTHAGE, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Carthage Chamber of Commerce is looking for a new executive director.
Jeanette Turner is stepping down after two and a half years on the job.
Turner says she has enjoyed getting to know the businesses and owners that serve the Carthage area and has loved helped promoting the different events held every year.
She will continue to help the chamber - especially with the Twin Village Christmas that Turner started 5 years ago.
Turner will stay on as executive director until a new person is hired
She added that she’s dedicated to helping the villages reopen after the mandated shutdown.
