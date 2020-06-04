COVID-19 numbers are down, but could go up quickly, governor warns

ALBANY, N.Y. (WWNY) - The state has made a great deal of progress fighting the spread of the coronavirus over the last several weeks, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo warns that could turn around if people aren’t careful.
As he has over the last several days, the governor cautioned protestors to be careful.
People have taken to the streets in cities across the nation to protest against racism and police brutality in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who was killed in police custody in Minneapolis.
At his coronavirus briefing on Thursday, Cuomo said even though many protestors are wearing masks, there’s still a risk the virus could be transmitted in such close quarters.
People who attend protests should act as if they may have been infected, he said, so they don’t infect others.
He said signs of any spread of the disease because of the protests will likely not show up for several days to two weeks.
A few weeks can make a great deal of difference, he said. For example, 20 percent of people in Long Island tested positive for the virus six weeks ago.
Now, the governor said, 2 percent test positive.
“We went from 20 percent to 2 percent in six weeks,” he said, which proves the value of social distancing and wearing masks.
“Everything we have done is smart and is working and it’s in the numbers,” he said.
“But as fast these numbers came down, is as fast as these numbers can go up.”
Other numbers, too, are down. Total hospitalizations and new cases are both trending downward, as are the number of deaths, although there was a slight uptick from 49 on Tuesday to 52 on Wednesday.
The governor also said the state will allow schools to hold drive-in or drive-through graduation ceremonies, since traditional commencement ceremonies have been canceled.
He said the state will continue to evaluate holding traditional graduations.
“As soon as we can do it, we will,” he said. “If there’s a way drive-ins or drive-throughs can be helpful, I hope that makes a difference in the meantime.”
