A creative graduation for Sackets Harbor seniors

SACKETS HARBOR, N.Y. (WWNY) - North country high schools are gearing up for graduation and they’re getting creative.
Seniors from Sackets Harbor Central School showed up one by one in their caps and gowns Thursday to walk across the village bandstand.
Each student's walk was caught on camera so they can be in a graduation video, which will be shown on June 24.
Superintendent Jennifer Gaffney says each senior deserves a moment like this.
"Seeing the families together and in celebration of their child has just been really amazing," she said.
Families were also able to take photos with their graduates.
