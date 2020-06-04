Edwin J. Hodkinson, 79, of Watertown

He married Jackie Farmer, of Great Bend, on July 11, 1964 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in DeFeriet. The couple settled in Watertown. Ed started his career at the St. Regis Paper Company in DeFeriet. He then went to work for NYS Parks and Recreation at Southwick’s as a park ranger for many years, before retiring. Jackie retired from Hannaford Supermarket where she worked for 12 years.