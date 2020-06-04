Edwin J. Hodkinson, 79, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Edwin J. Hodkinson, 79, of 722 Superior St., Watertown, passed away June 4, 2020, at the Samaritan Medical Center.
Born on February 6, 1941 in Watertown, NY, son of Robert and Helen (Deline) Hodkinson, he graduated from Carthage Central High School.
He married Jackie Farmer, of Great Bend, on July 11, 1964 at St. Rita’s Catholic Church in DeFeriet. The couple settled in Watertown. Ed started his career at the St. Regis Paper Company in DeFeriet. He then went to work for NYS Parks and Recreation at Southwick’s as a park ranger for many years, before retiring. Jackie retired from Hannaford Supermarket where she worked for 12 years.
Ed was an avid hunter and fisherman, he enjoyed working on cars and most of all spending time with his grandchildren. He was a former member of the North Side Improvement League.
Among his survivors are his loving wife, Jackie Hodkinson, Watertown; six children, Todd Hodkinson, Watertown, Millard (Greg) Hodkinson, FL, Jennifer McRae, Felts Mills, Edwin Hodkinson Jr., FL, Dianna (Bernard) Lawlee, Dexter and Trevor Hodkinson and his fiance Katie Hill, Adams; his brother and sister-in-law, James and Donna Hodkinson, Black River; eight grandchildren, Devin, Chelsea, Hailey, Hannah, Mollie, Mya, Declan and Cameron, many nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his father, Robert Hodkinson, mother, Helen Hodkinson Derby, a brother, Robert Hodkinson and two sisters, Betty Witham and Elsie Brotherton.
Arrangements are with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours or funeral service. The burial will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to
