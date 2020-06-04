Final 2 fatal crash victims identified

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Authorities have released the names of the two people who had not been identified from a fatal car crash earlier this week.
Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 17 year old Karime Carr and 21 year old Vincent Barrientos, both of El Paso, Texas, were among the five who died early Tuesday when the car they were in went off the road on Route 11 near Calcium.
Also killed were three Watertown residents, 28 year old Eugene Coleman, 29 year old Julian White, and 21 year old Damon Scott.
In an email, sheriff’s office officials say they would not be releasing additional information about the crash “out of respect for those involved and their friends and families.”
Deputies had said previously that speed was a likely factor in the crash.
