Rift over using military to quell protests spills over into north country’s congressional race

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Do you ever recall a cabinet member outwardly opposing the President of the United States? It happened this week with the Secretary of Defense and it's something rare in this day and age.
President Trump has made it clear he's prepared to use the military to quell nationwide protests and has already brought hundreds of soldiers into the Washington D.C. area, including troops from Fort Drum.
But Secretary of Defense Mark Esper opposed it.
"The option to use active duty forces in a law enforcement role should only be used as a last resort and in urgent and dire situations. We are not in one of those situations now," said Esper.
Clarkson University Political Science Professor Alexander Cohen says it's exceedingly unusual to see a member of the president's cabinet openly object to him in this day and age.
"You can go back to the Lincoln Cabinet and the Johnson Cabinet and find examples of cabinet secretaries openly resisting the will of the president, often publicly, but that was a very different time. Presidents weren't elected the same way they are now. In the modern era though, it has become very clear that choosing a cabinet and firing cabinet officials is solely the purview of the president," said Cohen.
Cohen says now that Esper has disagreed with Trump, it’s conceivable that he could be fired in the next few weeks.
But, Esper isn’t the only one to speak out. Former Defense Secretary James Mattis has also expressed his distaste for using the military against protesters.
The rift between President Trump and some top military leaders has spilled over into the north country race for Congress.
Former north country Congressman Bill Owens said in a statement through Democratic candidate Tedra Cobb's campaign that deploying active duty troops in a direct policing role "defies the spirit of the Constitution." He denounced Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik for supporting Trump.
Stefanik fired back, calling Owens and Cobb "factually inaccurate and desperate" and said Cobb is siding with rioters and looters.
The following is the full statement from Owens:
"The President’s reliance upon the Insurrection Act of 1807 appalls me as a veteran and former JAG officer. Deploying active duty troops in a direct policing role is a violation of the Posse Comitatus Act of 1878, but more importantly it defies the spirit of the Constitution.
"I expected this behavior from POTUS, and applaud the SECDEF and Secretary of the Army for their righteous stance. That our Congresswoman stands with the President on this issue casts a shadow over her from which she should not recover.”
Stefanik’s campaign sent the following message:
"Following Tedra Cobb and Bill Owen’s factually inaccurate and desperate political attack on Congresswoman Elise Stefanik while our country is grieving, the Stefanik campaign released the below statement:
“We assume this is the same Bill Owens who never cracked 50 percent of the vote and publicly said Tedra Cobb is not a serious candidate? Their statement is factually inaccurate, as the President has not employed the Insurrection Act.
"While the National Guard has state police powers and has been deployed at the direction of Governors, no active-duty military have been deployed in American cities. It’s disappointing yet unsurprising that while rioters and anarchists are killing police officers, Tedra Cobb is desperately seeking political endorsements and speaking out against law and order. Tedra Cobb has now made her position crystal clear: she opposes the National Guard and is siding with the rioters and looters rather than answering the call from law enforcement who need support. Meanwhile, the Cobb campaign is desperately calling Trump voters across the district asking for their support.
“Congresswoman Stefanik will continue working with our community leaders and local law enforcement to bring justice for George Floyd to ensure we continue to deliver important results like criminal justice reform."
