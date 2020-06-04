Rift over using military to quell protests spills over into north country’s congressional race

"While the National Guard has state police powers and has been deployed at the direction of Governors, no active-duty military have been deployed in American cities. It’s disappointing yet unsurprising that while rioters and anarchists are killing police officers, Tedra Cobb is desperately seeking political endorsements and speaking out against law and order. Tedra Cobb has now made her position crystal clear: she opposes the National Guard and is siding with the rioters and looters rather than answering the call from law enforcement who need support. Meanwhile, the Cobb campaign is desperately calling Trump voters across the district asking for their support.