Rita A. Noone, 61, of Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Rita A. Noone, 61, of Belile Rd., passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Samaritan Medical Center, Watertown, NY, surrounded by her family.
Born in Watertown, NY, on June 13, 1958, she was a daughter of James E. and Johanna R. Reichert McKee and a 1978 graduate of Indian River Central School.
Rita married Michael A. Noone on August 30, 1983 in Three Mile Bay, NY.
She worked for Community Bank, NA, for the past 30 years, retiring due to illness.
Survivors include her husband Michael, a son, Peter (Katie) Noone and grandchildren, Lola Elizabeth and Corbin Conrad; a brother, James McKee; a sister-in-law, Kareta (Dennis) Olshfski; a brother-in-law, Patrick (Shelly) Noone.
Rita’s most proud accomplishment was being Nana to Lola and Corbin, who she was with every free moment. You would see her and Michael with the grandchildren in the side-by-side or playing at the nearby park.
She loved the outdoors and instilled in the grandchildren her love for nature.
Rita was always on board to help with fund raising with her co-workers and will be missed by family and friends.
Due to the inability to hold public services for Rita, please light a candle in her honor. A private family service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your favorite charity in Memory of Rita.
Arrangements are with Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.
Condolences may be made online at www.frederickbrosfuneralhome.com.
