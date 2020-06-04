Samaritan Keep Home worker tests positive for COVID-19 for a second time

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A worker at Watertown's Samaritan Keep Home has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time in less than a month.
Samaritan Health received word on Wednesday about the result.
Officials said the employee first tested positive on May 13, was quarantined at home for 14 days, and came back to work after testing negative for coronavirus on May 28.
The staffer was again tested on June 1 to be compliant with twice a week testing and received a positive test result on June 3.
The worker will again be quarantined for 14 days and retested before returning to work again.
Officials said the employee has been asymptomatic all along and has limited interaction with nursing home residents.
So far, Samaritan said it has performed over 2,800 COVID-19 tests on all long-term care staff members – only 3 have been positive so far, with 2 positives coming from 1 staff member.
Sll residents at Samaritan Keep Home who were willing to be tested were negative.
Officials said they're confident the additional precautions workers have been taking, including wearing masks and regular, deep sanitization of the facility, have greatly helped limit exposure.
Samaritan has notified resident families. Read the letter below:
