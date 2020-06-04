Vigil held for 5 fatal crash victims

CALCIUM, N.Y. (WWNY) - Friends and loved ones of the five people killed in a car crash Tuesday morning gathered for a vigil Wednesday.
Off Route 11 near Calcium lie tokens of love placed at the sight of the crash.
Among those killed were 28 year old Eugene Coleman, 29 year old Julian White, and 21 year old Damon Scott – all residents of Watertown.
The other two victims, a male and a female, have been identified, but officials are waiting until their families in Texas are notified before releasing their names.
"He would give you the shirt of his back if he could," William Almond said
Almond and Tashaun Wallace are Damon Scott’s older brothers, and Julian White’s nephews.
"This was a very tremendous loss,” Almond said. “I know it's not going to get better, but family is all we got."
At least 100 people gathered Wednesday night to remember the lives lost.
One thing's for sure, while standing in this crowd you could feel the love.
Whether it was a shoulder to cry on, a hand to hold, or a kind message for those who are hurting, the message was clear.
"Go to your family members and give them a hug and tell them you love them,” Almond said, “because you never know when the last time you might be able to see them."
Although the investigation is ongoing, officials said excessive speed appears to be a major factor in the crash.
