A warm day with sunshine

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After a few showers push through St. Lawrence County early, the rest of Thursday should be warm with sunshine.
Some places could see fog in the morning, but most of the day will be partly sunny.
It will be humid with highs in the mid- to upper 70s.
Friday will be sunny and humid. Highs will be in the mid-80s. There’s a small chance of a popup shower in the afternoon.
There’s a 60 percent chance of rain Saturday. Skies will be partly sunny and highs will be around 70.
It will be sunny and 68 on Sunday.
It will be sunny and 78 on Monday.
There’s a small chance of rain on Tuesday. It will be mostly sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
It will be in the mid-70s and mostly sunny on Wednesday.
