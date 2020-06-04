Watertown making it easier for downtown restaurants to offer outdoor dining

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown is making it easier for downtown eateries to offer outdoor dining.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, restaurants have only been able to offer takeout. The state announced, effective Thursday, the businesses can now offer outdoor dining with some restrictions.
According to a news release, city council members adopted “new enabling legislation for outdoor dining uses within the Downtown Core Overlay.”
The city said it has already received applications from two downtown restaurants and encourages others to apply.
Any downtown restaurant owner interested in establishing outdoor seating may contact the Planning Department at 315-785-7725 or email planning@watertown-ny.gov to learn more about the streamlined process and about how to submit an application.
The city said that because of restrictions on indoor dining, the added dining space from outdoor seating will be essential for restaurants to reopen safely and profitably in the summer months of 2020.
The State Liquor Authority has issued specific guidelines concerning how licensees and municipalities are to be governed in allowing the expansion of outdoor seating, the city said.
The city said it will require that the SLA have jurisdiction over a licensee’s operations on city property. This will require specific filings with the SLA by both the city and the licensee.
"The City of Watertown recognizes the immense value that restaurants bring to our public realm and our economy, and always seeks to be a helpful partner to our local businesses," the news release said.
Copyright 2020 WWNY. All rights reserved.