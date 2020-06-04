Watertown Noon Rotary gives money to local food pantry

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - The Watertown Urban Mission is getting some crucial help from a local humanitarian group.
The Watertown Noon Rotary Club presented the mission with a check for $1,500 Thursday to go toward the food pantry that has been in such high demand since the pandemic hit.
The Urban Mission says that money will help it keep shelves stocked for those in need.
"Since the start of the pandemic since it really hit the north country in March, our mission food pantry has served 2,317 families, providing a total of 124,000 meals," said Dawn Cole, Watertown Urban Mission executive director.
"It's really an honor for our organization to be able to help not only a vital organization on our community but the people in our community," said Diana Woodhouse, Watertown Noon Rotary Club president.
Cole says monetary donations like this will go a long way because the mission can provide a full meal for a person for about $1.30.
This week, the Starbuck Foundation also presented the mission with a check for $2,500.
