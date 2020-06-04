Watertown Pride celebrates by being ‘Out At Home’

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown Pride will celebrate by being 'Out At Home' this year, while raising money for ACR Health's Q Centers.
Last year, a crowd of more than 400 gathered on Washington Street to watch history as the Pride flag flew for the first time in front of Watertown City Hall.
Other events drew hundreds of people as well.
This year, no events can be held due to COVID-19.
Instead, the Pride committee came up with the idea of celebrating LGBTQ Pride by being 'Out At Home,' designing the concept and logo and having t-shirts, flags, drink koozies and sunglasses for supporters to buy.
Then people will take pictures of themselves being ‘Out At Home’ and post them on the group’s Facebook page on June 20.
"We had such a tremendous year last year that we didn't want to lose momentum and we wanted to remind people that we are still together and we still celebrate even though we are not in the same location," said Mark Irwin, organizer, Watertown Pride.
Proceeds will help Watertown Pride support the Q Centers, which are safe places for LGBTQ youth in Watertown, Gouverneur, Lowville and Ogdensburg.
You can get your gear by going to watertownnypride.org.
Orders must be in by Friday at 5 p.m.
Items can be picked up, or shipped.
