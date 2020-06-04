Watertown’s library to offer curbside pick up of books, activity kits

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - Watertown's Flower Memorial Library has announced it will be reopening on Monday for “Grab & Go” book pick up.
Limited services are available, including the pick up of books and and free craft and activity kits. Books need to be placed on hold ahead of time by calling the library at 315-785-7715 or by visiting flowerlibrary.org.
In a news release, the library said all items are kept in quarantine for 72 hours before being checked in.
Social distancing and masks are also required.
