Watertown’s Salvation Army thrift store reopens for customers and donations

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - After being closed since March 18 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Salvation Army thrift store in Watertown is now reopened and accepting donations.
He said the Watertown store and others around the state have protocols in place for keeping customers and workers safe.
Directional arrows have been placed in aisles to restrict traffic flow and hand sanitizer is available.
Workers are wiping down carts and the areas near the register.
Customers and employees are required to wear masks. Gloves have been made available for workers.
Miga said donations of clothing and household items are being set aside for at least 14 days because health officials have said the coronavirus can't live that long on surfaces.
The thrift stores fund the Salvation Army's Adult Rehabilitation Center, a 100-bed addiction recovery facility in Syracuse.
Major Miga said the closure of the stores during the pandemic cost the Salvation Army an estimated $1.2 million.
