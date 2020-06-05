2 arrested after meth-making materials are found in Ogdensburg high-rise

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWNY) - Two people have been arrested after meth-making materials were found in an Ogdensburg high-rise Thursday.
That's according to Ogdensburg Housing Authority Executive Director Cheryl Douglass.
She said the OHA had an ongoing investigation with city police into suspicious activity in Riverview Towers.
According to Douglass, squatters had been using an 8th floor apartment and when officials checked on the unit, they found what appeared to be materials used to make methamphetamine.
Police and fire officials were called to the scene Thursday afternoon.
According to Assistant Chief Raymond LaRock of the Ogdensburg Fire Department, chemicals used to make meth were in the apartment.
Because the chemicals can be dangerous, Douglass said officials went to evacuate neighboring apartments, but no one was home at the time.
She said the materials were disposed of and two squatters were arrested.
7 News has reached out to the city police department for information; we'll update this story when we hear from officials there.
Riverview Towers on Washington Street houses senior citizens and/or the disabled.
