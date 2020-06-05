Beatrice S. Rouselle, 98, of Massena

On September 7, 1921, Beatrice was born in Hopkinton to Wilfred and Myrtle (Clark) Stacy. She earned her LPN and worked at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and became an insurance agent. Her marriage to Lester A. Drake on November 25, 1940, blessed them with five children. Lester died in 1963. She then married Floyd Covey with that marriage ending in divorce. Then later marrying Bernard L. Rouselle on April 1, 1985 in New Port Richey, Florida. Bernard died in 2005.