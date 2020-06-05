Beatrice S. Rouselle, 98, of Massena

MASSENA, N.Y. (WWNY) - Beatrice S. Rouselle, 98, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Facility.
On September 7, 1921, Beatrice was born in Hopkinton to Wilfred and Myrtle (Clark) Stacy. She earned her LPN and worked at Alice Hyde Medical Center in Malone and became an insurance agent. Her marriage to Lester A. Drake on November 25, 1940, blessed them with five children. Lester died in 1963. She then married Floyd Covey with that marriage ending in divorce. Then later marrying Bernard L. Rouselle on April 1, 1985 in New Port Richey, Florida. Bernard died in 2005.
Beatrice is survived by three children; Leland and Patty Drake of Nicholville, Richard and Sharon Drake of Alexandria Bay and Linda and Robert Stone of Potsdam. She was predeceased by two sons, Gary in 1960 and Robert in 2008; She leaves behind 17 Grandchildren & 26 Great Grandchildren.
Beatrice was one of 8 siblings, predeceased by 4 brothers: Wilferd, Merton, Donald, Malcolm , also predeceased by 1 sister, Lorice. She has two living sisters; Shirley Sochia of Massena and Sandra and Keith Dyke of Myrtle Beach, SC, also 2 sister-in-laws, Ella Stacey of Canton & Carol Stacey of Tennessee.
Due to current health concerns and in keeping with federal and state regulations, the family will honor Beatrice’s life privately. Arrangements are entrusted to Hammill Funeral Home in Winthrop.
