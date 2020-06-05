Drew Alan Young, 65, of Windfal

Drew, the son of the late Richard (Jean) and Beverly Young was born in Gouverneur, NY on March 8, 1955. He graduated from Gouverneur High School. Drew was a Veteran of the Navy, Air Force, Army & Navy Reserves as well as working for the DOL Transmissions as a civilian before retirement. Drew leaves behind his daughter Ondrea Young and 2 granddaughters, Dayonnah and Alonnah Dru; brothers Rick (Donna) Young and Bart (Kimberley) Young; sisters Sheri (Bill Hornig) Young, Shelley (Terry) Irish, Sandra (Todd) Weaver, Susan (Bob) Mead; many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his wife M. Colleen Young and son, Drew Alan Young II. Drew loved watching the races. He spent many years hunting, fishing, and boating.