Eugene N. Coleman, 28, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) -Eugene N. Coleman, 28, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020 due to a motor vehicle accident in the town of LeRay. Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY. Eugene was born on August 15, 1991 in Philadelphia, PA to Ronald Coleman. He graduated with a High School Diploma and was currently going to Electrician School. Eugene was a family man and he loved his kids so much and was so proud to be their Dad. He was loved by many for his upbeat personality and always putting smiles on everyone’s faces. He left a mark on everyone he came across and had a smile that could light up a room. Eugene is survived by his children, his son, Nathaniel Coleman, his daughter, Nylah Coleman, his Domestic Partner, Sarah Way, 4 brothers, Ronald Coleman, Maurice Benn, and a Father, Ronald Coleman. A calling hour will be held on Saturday, June 6 from 12-1PM with a memorial service immediately following at Cleveland Funeral Home 404 Sherman St., Watertown, NY, 13601.