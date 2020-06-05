Fire damages town of Watertown home

TOWN OF WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - A stretch of Route 11 in the town of Watertown was temporarily blocked off Friday as crews made quick work of a house fire.
The town's fire chief says the blaze started in a downstairs bedroom and it may have been caused by an electrical issue.
Crews were able to contain the flames to that room and had the fire out in 5 minutes.
No one was home at the time and no one was hurt - and that includes neighbors who went to the house to make sure no one was inside.
"We thought they had a dog and everything so we wanted to make sure nobody was in the house, and what was actually happening. We came out, and yeah, there was a lot of smoke coming up from underneath the house. Black smoke, and then the window broke. And my husband ran around back. And, we were all trying to make sure that we didn't hear a dog, or anybody in there," said Briana Lee, neighbor.
The fire chief said the family may not be able to live in the home for a couple of days.
The American Red Cross provided emergency aid to 2 adults and 2 children, ages 4 and 11.
